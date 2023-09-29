Matrix Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 1,931,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,897,488. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

