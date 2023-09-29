665 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.54 and its 200-day moving average is $453.44. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.85 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

