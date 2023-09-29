Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

