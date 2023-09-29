Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

