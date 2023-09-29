Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

