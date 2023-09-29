TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 343,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,041. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

