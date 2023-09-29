Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $347.68. 97,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,779. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.99 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.66 and a 200 day moving average of $334.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

