Ballast Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. 876,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.