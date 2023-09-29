Ballast Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. 876,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

