Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 672,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,808. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

