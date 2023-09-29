Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 13,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %
WFC stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
