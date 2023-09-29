Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

WFC stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

