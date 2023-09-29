Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,247. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

