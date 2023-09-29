Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

