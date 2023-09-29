Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 151,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,008. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

