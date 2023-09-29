Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 43,759 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 3,690,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,838,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.