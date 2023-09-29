iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 2.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.38% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $75,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,256.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.29 and a 200 day moving average of $371.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

