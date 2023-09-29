TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. 74,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.