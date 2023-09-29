Aspiriant LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

