Aspiriant LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $232.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

