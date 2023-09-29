iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,431. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.