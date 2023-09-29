Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of enVVeno Medical worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVNO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 11,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.75.
About enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
