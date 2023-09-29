Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

