Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $288,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 714,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.63, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

