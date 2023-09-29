GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $642.07 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

