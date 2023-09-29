Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Update

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 720.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hempacco Stock Performance

Shares of Hempacco stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,339. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Hempacco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 92.95% and a negative net margin of 554.05%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hempacco

Hempacco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:HPCO Free Report ) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

