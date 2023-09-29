Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,253,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 496,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

