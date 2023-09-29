Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,910,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 165,329 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRS. TheStreet downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

AIRS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.11. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.71 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.