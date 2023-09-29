Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 736.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
