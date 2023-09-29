Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 736.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:INCZY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

