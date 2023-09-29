Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $226,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.9% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 319,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.58. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -36.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

