Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 877,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,821,423 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $12.91.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.