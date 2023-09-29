Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 877,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,821,423 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $12.91.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
