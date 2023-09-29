Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 129,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $8.25.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.