Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 129,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

