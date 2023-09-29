Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 325,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 732,505 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $32.09.

SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

