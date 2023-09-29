SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.59. SmartRent shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 125,974 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

SmartRent last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

