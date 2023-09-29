SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Hits $41.92 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,330,053 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

