Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $29.77. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1,981,475 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,361,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 259,287 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,357,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

