AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 6,908,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,614,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

