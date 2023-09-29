Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.59. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 4,778 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,968,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,968,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 117,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $297,870.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,679,864 shares in the company, valued at $39,826,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,901,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

