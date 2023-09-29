iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,437,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,719,326 shares.The stock last traded at $102.96 and had previously closed at $102.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

