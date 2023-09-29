iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 215,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 203,664 shares.The stock last traded at $121.18 and had previously closed at $120.52.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after purchasing an additional 245,459,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,316,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after buying an additional 408,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 240,789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

