Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,569,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 823,676 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opera by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

