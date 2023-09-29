Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Holiday Island Price Performance

OTCMKTS HIHI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Holiday Island has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Holiday Island Company Profile

XA Interactive, Inc develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

