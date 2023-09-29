Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Holiday Island Price Performance
OTCMKTS HIHI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Holiday Island has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Holiday Island Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Holiday Island
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.