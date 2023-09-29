Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 633.3% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 30,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frequency Electronics

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,986.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.