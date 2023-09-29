Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.85. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 296,029 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $661.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.20 million. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

