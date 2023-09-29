Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 585,344 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $630,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.