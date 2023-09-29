KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 632.6% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KALA
Institutional Trading of KALA BIO
KALA BIO Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of KALA BIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. KALA BIO has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($1.17). Equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About KALA BIO
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KALA BIO
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.