KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 632.6% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

KALA BIO Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KALA BIO by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KALA BIO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KALA BIO by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA BIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. KALA BIO has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($1.17). Equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

