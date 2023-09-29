Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.96. Sprinklr shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 186,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.49, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 419,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $31,043.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,879 in the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

