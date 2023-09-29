ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 661.2% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,975. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.