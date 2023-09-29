ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 661.2% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,975. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

