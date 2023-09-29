Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.21. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 521,967 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.