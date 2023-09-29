Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Down to $46.74

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $45.13. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 22,652 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 222.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 113,174 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $404,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 319.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.