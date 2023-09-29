ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $20.48

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $19.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 20,565,164 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $73,601,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,810 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 695,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

