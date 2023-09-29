ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $20.48

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $19.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 20,565,164 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
